Albies will be held out of the lineup Thursday against the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It's a planned day of rest for the 26-year-old second baseman, who just returned Monday from a two-week absence to heal a left hamstring strain. Albies went 5-for-10 with five singles in the final two games of Atlanta's previous series at Colorado. Nicky Lopez is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday in Los Angeles.
