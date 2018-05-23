Braves' Ozzie Albies: Goes deep Tuesday
Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored Tuesday against the Phillies.
Albies blasted a home run off Vince Velasquez in the third inning, his 14th of the season. He reached base on two other occasions, scoring a run each time and crossing the plate for each of the Braves three runs on the night. He continues to lead the National League in runs scored -- he now has 45 on the season -- and trails only Mookie Betts for the major-league lead.
