Atlanta placed Albies (foot) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Albies' placement on the 60-day IL comes as little surprise after he was diagnosed with a fractured left foot shortly after exiting Monday's 9-5 win over the Nationals. A timeline for his return likely won't become available until a decision is made regarding whether Albies will require surgery, but even if he avoids a procedure, he'll be sidelined for a minimum of two months as a result of Tuesday's transaction. Phil Gosselin was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Albies' spot on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster, but David O'Brien of The Athletic expects Orlando Arcia to get the first crack at replacing Albies as Atlanta's everyday second baseman.