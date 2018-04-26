Braves' Ozzie Albies: Goes yard again Wednesday
Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.
He crossed the plate with the winning run in the top of the ninth inning after being hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Albies' homer was his seventh of the year, but he almost had an even better fantasy performance -- he appeared to steal third base easily in the first inning, only to have it waved off due to umpire interference on Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart's attempted throw. The 21-year-old is only 1-for-3 on steals through 23 games, but he has the speed and instincts to add a lot more value in that category as the season progresses.
