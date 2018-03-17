Braves' Ozzie Albies: Goes yard twice Friday
Albies went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.
While all eyes have understandably been on Ronald Acuna this spring, Albies has been no slouch in camp either. He homered from each side of the plate Friday, taking Jamison Taillon deep to right field in the fourth inning and then yanking a Josh Smoker offering down the left-field line in the eighth. Albies showed surprising power last season, hitting 15 combined homers between Triple-A Gwinnett and Atlanta after popping only seven total in his first three seasons in the minors, and if he continues displaying it in his first full big-league campaign, he could begin to draw Jose Altuve comparisons for reasons beyond his short stature.
