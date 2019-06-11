Braves' Ozzie Albies: Goes yard twice

Albies went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Monday's win over the Pirates.

The 22-year-old ended a 32-game homer drought in the third inning then went yard again in the seventh, leading the charge in a five-HR, 13-run eruption for the Atlanta offense. Albies is now slashing .269/.336/.435 on the year with nine home runs, four steals, 28 RBI and 39 runs through 66 contests.