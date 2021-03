Albies hit his second home run of the spring during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The second baseman missed a bit of time with a sore neck, but Albies is otherwise enjoying a solid spring, going 6-for-21 (.286) with a 3:6 BB:K. Still only 24 years old, he'll head into the regular season looking to regain or even top the form that saw him pile up 24 homers, 15 steals and an .852 OPS in 2019 after a wrist issue derailed his 2020 campaign.