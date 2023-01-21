Albies hasn't had any restrictions this offseason after fracturing his pinky finger in mid-September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Albies missed the remainder of the regular season as well as Atlanta's lone playoff series, though he said Saturday that he would have been ready to go had the team advanced to the NLCS. The 26-year-old is coming off a down season in which he hit .247/.294/.409 and was limited to just 64 games due to the broken pinky and a broken foot. He can seemingly be considered fully healthy heading into camp.