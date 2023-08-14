Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday that Albies is undergoing more testing on his left hamstring, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Albies was originally diagnosed with a mild hamstring cramp following his departure from Sunday's series finale against the Mets, but he is still feeling sore a day later and is not in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Yankees. Nicky Lopez will get the start at second base as Albies is further evaluated.
