Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hits 11th home run

Albies went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, four RBI and two runs in a 12-3 victory against the Mets on Monday.

Like a lot of the Braves hitters, Albies is red hot at the moment. Not only does the 22-year-old have hits in eight of his last nine games, he has six multi-hit contests during that stretch. Also occurring in that span, Albies has four homers and 13 RBI. Behind this hot streak, the 22-year-old is now hitting .286 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 46 runs and five steals in 290 at-bats this season.