Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hits 11th home run
Albies went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, four RBI and two runs in a 12-3 victory against the Mets on Monday.
Like a lot of the Braves hitters, Albies is red hot at the moment. Not only does the 22-year-old have hits in eight of his last nine games, he has six multi-hit contests during that stretch. Also occurring in that span, Albies has four homers and 13 RBI. Behind this hot streak, the 22-year-old is now hitting .286 with 11 home runs, 39 RBI, 46 runs and five steals in 290 at-bats this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...