Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hits 12th home run Friday
Albies went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's loss to the Marlins.
Albies has now recorded a hit in 14 of his last 15 games, bringing his slash line to .284/.322/.599. Albies' 12 home runs and 37 runs scored lead all MLB second basemen, and his 30 RBI are good for second at the position. His on-base percentage is negatively impacted by the fact that he strikes out quite a bit while not walking very often (33 strikeouts against eight walks), but otherwise he's proving to be a consistently productive force for a good-hitting Braves lineup.
