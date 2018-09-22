Braves' Ozzie Albies: Hits two-run homer

Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Phillies.

Albies clubbed his 23rd homer of the year in the seventh inning off reliever Pat Neshek to fuel the Braves' eventual comeback win. Although Albies hasn't hit much in September (.219 average) he's still tied for second among all MLB second basemen in home runs (23) while leading in runs (103) and ranking second in doubles (39) at the position. The 21-year-old is hitting .267/.310/.460 with 70 RBI and 13 stolen bases on the year.

