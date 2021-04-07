Albies will start at second base while serving as Atlanta's No. 2 hitter in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals.

Several lineup regulars are struggling at the moment for an 0-4 Atlanta squad, but none more than Albies, who has gone 0-for-16 with three strikeouts to begin the season. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker could consider making some changes to the lineup if the offense isn't able to heat up in the next few days, but for now, Albies will retain a favorable spot in the lineup between Ronald Acuna and Freddie Freeman. Dansby Swanson would be the most likely candidate to move into the No. 2 spot if Snitker elects to move Albies down the order at some point.