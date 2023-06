Albies went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 14-6 win over the Rockies.

Albies put Atlanta ahead 7-5 in the fourth inning with a three-run shot off Chase Anderson, his second homer in as many games. Albies has been raking of late, going 11-for-24 (.458) with three homers and a 1.435 OPS over his last six games. He's now slashing .269/.322/.509 with 17 homers, 52 RBI, 36 runs scored and three stolen bases across 301 plate appearances this season.