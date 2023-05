Albies went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Marlins.

Albies opened the scoring with a second-inning homer off Sandy Alcantara. It's his eighth longball of the season for Albies, matching his total in 64 games last season. The two-hit game snaps a 1-for-14 stretch for the 26-year-old second baseman. Albies is now slashing .252/.298/.513 with 13 runs scored and 24 RBI through 124 plate appearances.