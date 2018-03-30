Braves' Ozzie Albies: Homers on Opening Day
Albies went 1-for-5 with a home run, one run scored, one RBI, and one strikeout Thursday against the Phillies.
Albies is one of the youngest and most exciting players in the league, and he began his age 21 season with a home run. Offering a power and speed combination sometimes likened to Jose Altuve, Albies showed only his ability to steal bases for much of his minor-league career. That changed in 2017, however, as he combined to hit 15 home runs across Triple-A and the major-league level. He flashed that power again on Opening Day, which will do nothing to slow the excitement surrounding his potential.
