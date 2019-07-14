Braves' Ozzie Albies: Keys extra-inning rally

Ablies went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Albies came up clutch, as the second baseman singled to score Josh Donaldson in the tenth inning. He then stole second base and scored what would stand as the winning run on a Tyler Flowers double. Albies is up to seven steals, 57 runs scored and 50 RBI in 92 games this season, while producing a .291/.350/.482 slash line.