Braves' Ozzie Albies: Knocks in team's three runs Monday

Albies went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in a loss to the Mets on Monday.

Albies gave Atlanta an early lead with an RBI single in the first inning. He then tied the score at 3-3 with a two-run homer in the fourth, but New York went on to score the final 11 runs of the contest. Albies has flexed his power of late, launching four long balls over his past eight games. He's having a resurgent season with 18 home runs, 60 RBI and a .754 OPS through 106 contests after finishing with a career-worst .671 OPS across 157 regular-season games last year.