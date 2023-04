Albies went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Albies launched his third home run of the season in the fourth inning, driving a pitch from Zack Greinke over the right-field fence. The 26-year-old second baseman would add a double off Scott Barlow in the ninth to collect his third multi-hit game of the year. With a .262 batting average and .279 on-base percentage, Albies has scored six runs and knocked in 11 through 65 plate appearances.