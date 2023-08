Albies was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to August 14, with a strained left hamstring.

Albies suffered what was originally called a hamstring cramp in Sunday's loss to the Mets, but subsequent testing has revealed a strain. It's unclear at this point how much time he might be on the shelf. Vaughn Grissom is up as Albies' roster replacement, but it could be Nicky Lopez seeing the bulk of the action at second base while Albies is out, at least versus right-handers.