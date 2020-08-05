The Braves placed Albies (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Albies had been tending to a right wrist bone contusion since Friday, but he was cleared to appear as a pinch hitter later that day in a game against the Mets before going on to start three of the team's next four contests. The 23-year-old clearly wasn't right at the dish, however, going 1-for-13 with five strikeouts since the injury first surfaced. The Braves will give Albies some much-needed downtime to heal up from the injury, which will likely pave the way for Adeiny Hechavarria and Johan Camargo to see more reps at the keystone. Albies will first be eligible to return from the IL on Aug. 15.