Albies went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Mets.

He got Atlanta on the board with a second-inning shot off Carlos Carrasco. Albies has gone yard in back-to-back games and three times in the last five contests, and with 13 homers in 60 games on the year, the second baseman is on pace to break the career-high mark of 30 home runs he slugged in 2021.