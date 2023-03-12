Albies went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
The second baseman golfed a Matt Manning pitch deep down the right-field line in the second inning. It was Albies first homer of the spring and only his second hit in 15 at-bats, but his 2:2 BB:K doesn't suggest he's struggling. The 26-year-old played only 64 games last season due to multiple injuries, but he's healthy in camp and looking to regain the form that saw him post career-best fantasy numbers in 2021.
