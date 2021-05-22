Albies went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates.

He golfed a pitch down around his ankles over the fence in the fifth inning off Tyler Anderson, one of seven homers on the night for Atlanta. Albies had gone 0-for-16 in his prior four games before busting out Friday, and he's hitting only .224 on the season with seven homers, two steals, 21 RBI and 24 runs through 43 contests.

More News