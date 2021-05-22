Albies went 2-for-5 with a walk, a double, a home run, three RBI and a second run scored in Friday's 20-1 rout of the Pirates.

He golfed a pitch down around his ankles over the fence in the fifth inning off Tyler Anderson, one of seven homers on the night for Atlanta. Albies had gone 0-for-16 in his prior four games before busting out Friday, and he's hitting only .224 on the season with seven homers, two steals, 21 RBI and 24 runs through 43 contests.