Braves' Ozzie Albies: Leading off Wednesday

Albies is starting at second base and hitting leadoff Wednesday against the Cubs.

Albies hit sixth in each of the first four games of the season, but he'll jump to the top of the order Wednesday with regular leadoff man Ender Inciarte getting the day off. The youngster is 6-for-14 with a pair of doubles and a 3:1 BB:K through four games this season and could continue to fill in atop the order when Inciarte is out of the lineup.