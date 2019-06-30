Braves' Ozzie Albies: Leaves after HBP

Albies made a precautionary exit from Saturday's game against the Mets in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow.

Albies was checked by the athletic trainer and remained in the game to run the bases, but he did not retake the field for the bottom of the sixth. The Braves labeling the injury as precautionary is a good early sign, but the 22-year-old could be held out of Sunday's lineup regardless with a scheduled off day to follow Monday.