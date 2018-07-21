Braves' Ozzie Albies: Likely out for weekend
Albies (hamstring) won't be in the lineup for the next couple of days, the Associated Press reports. "I think not pushing him -- because that's one of those [injuries] you keep going and something goes and that's a two-month thing -- so we'll try and get him some treatment and stay away from him for a day or two and see how he is,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Friday's win over the Nationals.
The All-Star second baseman exited in the third inning of the series opener after experiencing right hamstring tightness, with Charlie Culberson coming off the bench to replace him. The Braves termed Albies' removal as precautionary, but it sounds like the 21-year-old will be shut down for the rest of the series or limited to a pinch-hitting role at most in order to avoid a longer-term setback. More updates on Albies' status should come before the series ends, but his uncertain health could make him a risky lineup choice next week for the Braves' six-game slate.
