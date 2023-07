Albies went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

The second baseman went back-to-back with Ronald Acuna to lead off the game, kicking off yet another early offensive eruption for Atlanta. Albies has been rolling over the last month, and through his last 24 games he's slashing .295/.352/.611 with eight of his 19 homers and five of his six steals on the season, to go along with 20 runs and 21 RBI.