Albies went 5-for-9 with a walk, two home runs, two stolen bases, four runs scored and eight RBI in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets.

Atlanta scored 27 runs across both games of the twin bill and Albies was in the thick of the offensive eruption both times, homering and swiping a base in each game while driving in six runs in the matinee alone. The second baseman has hit safely in all 12 games so far in August, batting .364 (20-for-55) with four homers, four steals, 12 runs and 16 RBI to begin the month.