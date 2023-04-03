Albies is starting at second base and batting sixth for Atlanta on Monday in St. Louis.
Albies hit cleanup in his team's first three games (two versus lefties, one against a righty) but will slide down a couple spots for this one. It will be Travis d'Arnaud moving up to the cleanup spot against right-hander Jake Woodford and the Cardinals.
