Braves' Ozzie Albies: Moves up in order

Albies will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Tigers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies will benefit from Nick Markakis receiving a day off and move up in the order after occupying either the Nos. 7 or 8 spots in the lineup in each of the previous seven games. After a prolonged cold spell, Albies is finally beginning to heat up again with an 11-for-30 showing at the dish over his past eight starts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Albies has delivered no home runs or steals during that stretch.