Braves' Ozzie Albies: No longer leading off

Albies will start at second base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Prior to the weekend, Albies had been deployed as the Braves' leadoff man in every start he had made dating back to April 13. Though he began that stretch with three straight multi-hit performances, an extended swoon to begin May dropped his on-base percentage to .329 for the season heading into Friday. Manager Brian Snitker has since turned the table-setting role over to Ronald Acuna, while Albies hit sixth in the first two games of the series. Albies will move up to the cleanup spot in the series finale, but that assignment is merely the result of Freddie Freeman being scratched from the lineup with a head cold.