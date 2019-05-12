Braves' Ozzie Albies: No longer leading off
Albies will start at second base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Prior to the weekend, Albies had been deployed as the Braves' leadoff man in every start he had made dating back to April 13. Though he began that stretch with three straight multi-hit performances, an extended swoon to begin May dropped his on-base percentage to .329 for the season heading into Friday. Manager Brian Snitker has since turned the table-setting role over to Ronald Acuna, while Albies hit sixth in the first two games of the series. Albies will move up to the cleanup spot in the series finale, but that assignment is merely the result of Freddie Freeman being scratched from the lineup with a head cold.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...