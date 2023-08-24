Albies (hamstring) isn't certain to be activated from the 10-day injured list this weekend, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Albies is first eligible to return Friday and is said to be trending well in his recovery from the left hamstring strain that put him on the shelf Aug. 15, but O'Brien hears that the second baseman's status remains a "day-to-day" situation leading into Atlanta's three-game weekend series at San Francisco. Nicky Lopez and Vaughn Grissom continue to share starts at the keystone for the runaway NL East leaders.