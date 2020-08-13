Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Albies (wrist) to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves will presumably check in with Albies over the weekend to see how he's progressing in his recovery from a right wrist bone contusion, but up to this point, the young infielder has yet to resume baseball activities since being shut down Aug. 5. Johan Camargo has started the past four games at second base and should continue to serve as the primary replacement at the position for the duration of Albies' absence.