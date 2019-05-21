Braves' Ozzie Albies: Not starting Tuesday
Albies will receive a rare off day Tuesday against the Giants.
Albies sits for just the second time this season. He's hitting just .179/.273/.214 over his last eight games. Johan Camargo gets the start at second base.
More News
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plummets to eighth in order•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: No longer leading off•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Turns game with grand slam•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Keeps raking in leadoff spot•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Clubs two homers in win•
-
Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base three times vs. Rockies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how drastically player values have changed at the highest end of the player pool? Scott...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...