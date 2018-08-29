Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base four times in win over Rays
Albies went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.
His second-half slump has dropped Albies to the seventh spot in the Braves' batting order, but it looks like he might be coming out of it -- the 21-year-old is hitting .286 (10-for-35) over his last 10 games, and Tuesday's double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 12. Albies has already well exceeded expectations, but a big September would put a cherry on top of his impressive first full big-league campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....