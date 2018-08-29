Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base four times in win over Rays

Albies went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

His second-half slump has dropped Albies to the seventh spot in the Braves' batting order, but it looks like he might be coming out of it -- the 21-year-old is hitting .286 (10-for-35) over his last 10 games, and Tuesday's double was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 12. Albies has already well exceeded expectations, but a big September would put a cherry on top of his impressive first full big-league campaign.