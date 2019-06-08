Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base four times in win
Albies went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.
The first half of 2019 has gone very differently for Albies than the beginning of last season. He hasn't homered in over a month, and his .268/.330/.408 slash line has traded some power for patience compared to his performance as a rookie. The 22-year-old still has plenty of time to put everything together, but for now he'll continue to hit mainly towards the bottom of the Atlanta lineup as he searches for some consistency.
