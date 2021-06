Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

The second baseman has been en fuego in June, slashing .410/.477/.641 through 10 games with three steals, five runs and 12 RBI. Albies hasn't gone yard since May 22, but otherwise there's little in his recent performance for fantasy GMs invested in the 24-year-old to complain about.