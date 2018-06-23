Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base three times Friday
Albies went 2-for-7 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Orioles.
Moved down to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, Albies put together only his second multi-hit game since the calendar flipped to June, although he needed 15 innings to do it. The 21-year-old has been showing signs of life at the plate lately, however, going 5-for-18 with three doubles over his last four games.
