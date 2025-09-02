Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The second baseman has produced multi-hit performances in five of the last seven games, a stretch in which Albies is batting .393 (11-for-28) with three doubles, three homers and 11 RBI. He's had a down season overall due to lingering wrist issues, but a strong finish to 2025 should be enough to convince Atlanta that the 28-year-old still has a place in the team's future plans.