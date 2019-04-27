Braves' Ozzie Albies: On base three times vs. Rockies

Albies went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

In his second full season in the majors, Albies is showing signs of developing into a consistent threat at the top of the order. He's slashing .259/.355/.407 over the last seven games, and while the 22-year-old still isn't as effective on the basepaths as he could be -- he's 3-for-5 on steal attempts this year -- if he keeps reaching base consistently, he'll get plenty of opportunities to improve that aspect of his game.