Braves' Ozzie Albies: On fire heading into break

Albies went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The 22-year-old has four multi-hit performances in his last five games, going 9-for-18 with five doubles and a homer. The hot streak has pushed Albies' slash line on the season to .290/.351/.486, and his 14 home runs, six steals, 49 RBI and 56 runs through 90 games have given him significant fantasy value.

