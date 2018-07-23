Braves' Ozzie Albies: On track for return Thursday

Albies (hamstring) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Albies will remain out of the starting nine for both games in Miami but doesn't appear to be a candidate for the 10-day disabled list after suffering a right hamstring injury Friday. Charlie Culberson is set to man the keystone in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories