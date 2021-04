Albies (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Albies will close out the series in Chicago with consecutive absences while he continues to deal with a tender right calf, which was hit by a pitch in Friday's opener. Ehire Adrianza will pick up a start at second base in place of Albies, who is being viewed as day-to-day heading into a two-game series with the Yankees that begins Tuesday.