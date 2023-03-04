Albies (shoulder) will start at second base and bat fifth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Albies spent the first week or so of camp serving as the designated hitter following a clean-up procedure on his right shoulder in October. He's now ready to test the shoulder in the field and should be in the clear for Opening Day, barring a setback. Between a fractured foot and a broken pinky finger, Albies was limited to just 64 games and three stolen bases last season. He said he plans to do more running with the new rules in place for 2023.