Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays hero Monday

Albies went 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in an extra-innings win over the Reds.

His 17th homer of the season was a particularly dramatic one, as Albies launched a walkoff shot in the bottom of the 11th inning. The 21-year-old is red hot once again, reeling off four straight multi-hit games and slashing .345/.367/.603 over his last 13 games with three home runs, six doubles and 11 RBI.