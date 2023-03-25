Albies went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

He took Nick Pivetta deep in the fourth inning, giving Albies his fourth homer of the spring. The second baseman hit sixth in the game, his likely spot to begin the regular season, and he's now hitting .286 (12-for-42) in camp. If there's one minor area of concern with Albies' fantasy value, it's that he has yet to attempt a stolen base this spring after going only 3-for-8 on the basepaths in 2022.