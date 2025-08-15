Albies went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Mets.

The second baseman got Atlanta on the board with a solo shot off Kodai Senga in the fourth inning, then won the game in the eighth with an RBI double to bring home Michael Harris. Albies ended a 23-game homer drought with the long ball, his 10th of the season, but he's been looking better at the plate of late -- over his last 16 contests, he's slashing .281/.324/.391 with two steals, seven runs and seven RBI.