Albies went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
His fourth-inning blast off Luis Cessa tied the game at 4-4. Albies has hit safely in four straight games but hasn't had a multi-hit performance since Opening Day, and the 26-year-old is slashing .229/.255/.354 to begin the season with two homers, three runs and six RBI. After stealing 20 bags in 2021 but only three in 64 games (on eight attempts) last season, Albies has yet to attempt a steal in 2023.
