Braves' Ozzie Albies: Pops second homer

Albies went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The young switch hitter collected multiple hits for the third straight game while connecting on his second homer of the year, boosting his slash line to .333/.397/.500 through 16 games. Albies has taken over the leadoff spot for Atlanta, and if he continues displaying both the contact skills he honed in the minors as well as some new-found plate discipline (7:9 BB:K), he's poised for a very impressive 2019.